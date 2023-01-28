Evening brief: India to get 12 cheetahs from South Africa every year, MoU inked, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India to get 12 cheetahs from South Africa every year, MoU inked

India has inked a pact with South Africa to bring 12 cheetahs from the African country in February as part of its cheetah translocation project, an official statement said. Read more

80 Myanmar nationals held in Manipur for illegal immigration to India

Eighty Myanmar nationals, including seven juveniles, have been arrested and detained in Manipur for illegal immigration to India, police said on Saturday. Read more

BharatPe filings reveal salaries of senior executives. Here's how much Ashneer Grover earned in FY22

BharatPe co-founder and former MD Ashneer Grover, who resigned in March last year, drew a salary of ₹1.69 crore in financial year (FY) 2022, while his wife, Madhuri, took home ₹63 lakh as her pay for the same period, according to Moneycontrol, which cited regulatory filings by the company. Read more

'It's like comparing Wasim Akram with Shaheen Afridi': Ex-Pakistan captain's blunt remark on Kohli-Babar comparisons

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won twin-ICC awards earlier this week, as he was named the Men's Player of the Year as well as the ODI Player of the Year for 2022. Read more

Here's how Suniel Shetty's Khandala home was decked up with flowers for Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding. See pics

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul married in an intimate ceremony at her father Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse on January 23. Read more

Tips on how employees can combat anxiety and focus on their mental health

Good mental health at work and good management go hand-in-hand and there is strong evidence that workplaces with high level of mental well-being are more productive where addressing wellbeing at work increases productivity by as much as 12% to 14 %. Covid-19 has raised the levels of stress, anxiety, social isolation and depression across the globe and in the last few year, people are waking up to deal with the issue of mental illness or waking up to the fact that this suffering is real, substantial, widespread, treatable and yet barely treated. Read more

