BharatPe filings reveal salaries of senior executives. Here's how much Ashneer Grover earned in FY22

BharatPe co-founder and former MD Ashneer Grover, who resigned in March last year, drew a salary of ₹1.69 crore in financial year (FY) 2022, while his wife, Madhuri, took home ₹63 lakh as her pay for the same period, according to Moneycontrol, which cited regulatory filings by the company.

Among other key senior personnel, board member and co-founder Shashvat Nakrani made ₹29.8 lakh, and Kewal Handa, another member of the BharatPe board, earned ₹36 lakh. Suhail Sameer, the fintech firm's former CEO who is now the its strategic advisor, was paid ₹2.1 crore.

Chairman Rajnish Kumar, a former State Bank of India (SBI) chief, on the other hand, received a remuneration of ₹21.4 lakh. In December last year, Kumar, who joined BharatPe in October 2021, was described by Grover as his ‘biggest hiring mistake.’ Earlier this month, Kumar refused to comment on the jibe, saying he will never stoop to the former MD's level.

Meanwhile, it is to be noted that the salary figures mentioned above do not include share-based payments to each individual, said Moneycontrol, adding that the company's financials show it had incurred share-based payments amounting to ₹70 crore in FY 2022, up 218% from the previous financial year.

