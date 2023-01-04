Home / Business / ‘Suhail Sameer was a nalla’: Ashneer Grover on resignation of BharatPe CEO

‘Suhail Sameer was a nalla’: Ashneer Grover on resignation of BharatPe CEO

business
Published on Jan 04, 2023 02:21 PM IST

Shashvat Nakarni, who founded the company, should ‘man up and take care of the business,’ said Grover, the fintech firm's co-founder and former MD.

Ashneer Grover (File Photo)
Ashneer Grover (File Photo)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Reacting to Suhail Sameer's resignation as the CEO of BharatPe, its co-founder and former MD Ashneer Grover, who resigned from his position in March last year, took to Twitter to share a poem, in which he described Sameer as ‘nalla’ and said Shashvat Nakarni, the founder, should ‘man up and take care of the business.’

“Poem for start of 2023: Chala gaya Suhail Sameer - he was a nalla ! Shashvat - why don't you man up and sambhalo the galla?!'For my English speaking friends: 1) Nalla is incompetent incapable and 2) Galla is business / helm of affairs,” tweeted Grover, who had a fallout with Sameer.

BharatPe announced on Tuesday Suhail has stepped down from his role, adding that he will take over as its strategic advisor starting January 7. Nalin Negi, the fintech firm's current CFO, will take over as the CEO on an interim basis, it announced.

Meanwhile, Grover, arguably the most popular ‘shark’ from the first season of Shark Tank India, has been very active on Twitter in recent days. The 40-year-old, who was not retained for the second season that began on January 2, came up with an ‘autobiography’ in December last year; the book is titled 'Doglapan: The Hard Truth About Life And Start-Ups.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
ashneer grover
ashneer grover

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out