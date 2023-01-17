Evening brief: India welcomes UNSC’s terror tag for Abdul Rehman Makki, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India welcomes UNSC’s terror tag for Abdul Rehman Makki. Why it is significant

India on Tuesday welcomed the listing of Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Abdul Rehman Makki by the UN Security Council, though people familiar with the matter said China continues to block the designation of four more Pakistan-based terrorists. Read more

Shreyas Iyer ruled out, BCCI releases revised India squad for New Zealand ODIs

Shreyas Iyer was on Tuesday ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand starting Wednesday with a back injury, forcing the newly-appointed senior selection committee to name Rajat Patidar as his replacement. Iyer will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further assessment. Read more

Jaya Bachchan asks people not to click her pics, says ‘naukri se nikaal deni chahiye'; watch Amitabh Bachchan's reaction

Actor Jaya Bachchan got angry yet again as fans and the paparazzi tried to click her pictures. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account on Tuesday posted a clip of Jaya talking to several people. As per the paparazzo, Jaya and her husband-actor Amitabh Bachchan travelled to Indore and the incident took place at the airport. Read more

Ovarian cysts: Warning signs, causes, types, treatment and all you want to know

Ovarian cysts are common in women and can develop due to different reasons. They are seen in about 25% of women of reproductive age group in India. An ovarian cyst is a fluid or semisolid material-filled sac that forms on or within one or both of your ovaries. Read more

Nikata Dutta shares video of giant flock of birds that looks like ‘snowflakes’. Watch

Nature is incredibly beautiful. Every now and then, netizens are reminded of its beauty thanks to the various images and videos shared on social media. There is a latest inclusion to that list. It is a video shared by actor Nikata Dutta and shows a giant flock of birds. Shared on Twitter, the video is amazing to watch. Read more

