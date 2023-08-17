Evening brief: IndiGo pilot dies at Nagpur airport moments before flight take-off, & all the latest news

IndiGo pilot dies at Nagpur airport moments before flight take-off

Moments before taking off, an IndiGo pilot on Thursday collapsed and died at the boarding gate of Nagpur airport. He was about to fly a plane to Pune. “We are saddened at the passing of one of our pilots in Nagpur earlier today. He took unwell at Nagpur airport and was rushed to the hospital where he unfortunately passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones,” the airline said in a statement. Read More

Maui wildfires: NASA shares photos of the devastation

The town of Lahaina is seen from 259 miles (417 km) above the Pacific Ocean. International Space Station captured satellite images of the devastation of the towns of Maui and Lahaina on Saturday, August 12. Read More

Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale garners 72 lakh concurrent views, 25 crore votes

The reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 wrapped up on Monday with Bollywood star Salman Khan hosting the finale episode that managed to garner a peak concurrent viewership of 72 lakh on the digital platform Jio Cinema. Read More

Raksha Bandhan 2023: 5 DIY eco-friendly rakhis that you can easily make at home

Raksha Bandhan, an auspicious festival that celebrates the unique bond between brothers and sisters, is just around the corner. This year, it will be celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm on August 30. Read More

What every Indian wants from Jasprit Bumrah in the T20I series vs Ireland

If the buildup is anything to go by then there is no doubt about the fact that the upcoming three-match T20I series between India and Ireland starting Friday is all about Jasprit Bumrah. Read More

