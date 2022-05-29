Evening brief: J-K LG meets family of TV artiste killed by militants, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times

J&K L-G meets family of TV artiste Amreen Bhat killed by Lashkar terrorists

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday met the family members of 35-year-old TV artiste Amreen Bhat, who was killed by Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists in Budgam. Read more

Kejriwal promises 'big political storm like Punjab' in Haryana

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said Haryana will "witness a big (political) storm like Punjab" soon, as he addressed his first major political rally in the border state. "Don't worry, this storm will be good for the state," he added. Read more

Viral audio suggests Imran Khan wanted to reach out to Asif Zardari

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, who was ousted last month, wanted to reach out to former President Asif Ali Zardari for ‘reconciliation’ in the days leading up to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief's no-trust vote, according to a leaked audio recording of a purported telephonic conversation between Zardari and businessman Malik Riaz Hussain. Read more

'He's knocking on the door of Indian captaincy but he needs to ...': Shoaib Akhtar's stern warning for Hardik Pandya

The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) witnessed some new captains and star all-rounder Hardik Pandya stunned many with his impressive leadership skill throughout the 15th season as he led Gujarat Titans to the IPL 2022 final in the franchise's maiden season. Read more

Johnny Lever shares sweet video to mark 38th wedding anniversary with wife Sujatha, fans call them 'evergreen jodi'

Johnny Lever shared a sweet video with his fans as he and his wife Sujatha Lever celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary on Saturday. Read more

What are the consequences of people pleasing? Expert explains

The intense urge of pleasing people comes from the sense of insecurity, fear of rejection and low self-esteem. Read more

