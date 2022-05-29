At Kurukshetra rally, Kejriwal promises 'big political storm like Punjab' in Haryana soon

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said Haryana will "witness a big political storm like Punjab" soon, as he addressed his first major political rally in the border state.

Speaking at a gathering in Kurukshetra, Kejriwal called the AAP a corruption-free alternative to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Haryana is set to hold its municipal and Panchayati Raj elections soon.

Since bagging Punjab in the recently held assembly elections, AAP is now eying Haryana, the home state of Kejriwal. Earlier this month, the party announced that it would contest the Haryana municipal elections.

Kejriwal, who hails from Haryana, said he feels “good when people call him 'Haryana ka lal'."

Speaking in Haryanvi dialect, the AAP leader further said, “Mujhe rajniti nahin karni aati, mai seedha sadha chora hu (I don't know politcs, I'm a simple man).” “I know how to work… make me work as much as you want," he added.

Kejriwal also called the AAP a corruption-free alternative to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and took potshots at chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar over the condition of schools. He then dared the BJP to declare Khattar as its chief ministerial face for the 2024 Assembly election in the state.

"Ruling parties will not create jobs for your children as they need unemployed goons to run their party," Kejriwal told the gathering, while urging voters to give one chance to AAP to bring real change in the state.

"Give me a chance, I will improve all schools of Haryana. Delhi government schools are proof. Children of the poor will also become engineers and doctors," the Delhi chief minister.

He also spoke about the visit by Melania Trump, wife of the then US president Donald Trump, to a government school in Delhi.

“In 2020, Trump came to India for an event. During the visit, his wife Melania Trump, had told the Prime Minister Narendra Modi that she wants to see schools in Delhi," Kejriwal said, adding, “It's a big deal that the US president's wife is expressing interest in seeing our schools."

“Nobody is coming here and looking at Khattar sahab's school.. If you do something, then only someone will come to see," Kejriwal also said.

Further, Kejriwal congratulated Haryana’s farmers for forcing the Union government to revoke contentious farm laws by holding a year-long agitation.

So far, AAP has failed to make any considerable presence in Haryana in the 2019 assembly polls. As the state will hold its next assembly elections in 2024, political observers say that the recent victory in Punjab may help the party make inroads in Haryana.

Last month, former Congress Haryana party chief Ashok Tanwar joined the AAP in the national capital. On Thursday, former Haryana Congress leader Nirmal Singh and his daughter Chitra joined the AAP in the presence of Kejriwal. Singh, who also founded the Haryana Democratic Front, has been a two-time minister in the Haryana government.

