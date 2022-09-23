Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Evening brief: Jairam Ramesh's advice for Cong members on elections to party president's post, and all the latest news

Published on Sep 23, 2022 04:53 PM IST

Congress' senior-most spokesperson Jairam Ramesh
Refrain from commenting on presidential candidates: Congress to office-bearers

Jairam Ramesh’s statement came after Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh recently backed Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot as a “better candidate” than Shashi Tharoor for the party’s top position. Read more

‘QR code an evil design’: Bommai on Karnataka Congress ‘PayCM’ campaign

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai slammed the state Congress unit after posters surfaced earlier this week with the BJP leader’s photographs and a QR code. Read more

Who is Gautam Adani's elder brother Vinod, ranked sixth in Hurun India Rich List 2022?

IIFL Hurun India estimated Vinod Adani's total wealth at 169,000 crore. Since he is based in Dubai, he is also the wealthiest non-resident Indian (NRI) on the list. Read more

'We have done nothing wrong': HCA president Mohammad Azharuddin breaks silence on Hyderabad 'ticket stampede' row

On Thursday, a stampede erupted at the venue where the tickets for Friday's third India vs Australia T20I were up for sale, with police using lathi-charge on the massive crowd that had turned up. Read more

Parenting tips: 4 reasons to stop yelling at your children

Each family's experiences raising a child are distinct and filled with different challenges. However, there are several common parenting errors that might leave a bad impression on your child. Read more

