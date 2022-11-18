Evening brief: Jairam Ramesh says 'no conflict' in MVA after Rahul Gandhi's Savarkar remark, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rahul Gandhi spoke his mind on Savarkar, so did Uddhav: Jairam Ramesh says 'no conflict' in MVA

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rahul Gandhi's criticism of Savarkar and Uddhav Thackeray's disapproval of it has nothing to do with the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Friday. Read more

UK reiterates support for India’s permanent United Nations Security Council seat

The United Kingdom reiterated its support for the creation of new permanent seats in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for India, Germany, Japan and Brazil, calling for the expansion of the council in both permanent and non-permanent categories. Read more

Bank strike on November 19: Nationwide protest tomorrow. Details here

Banking services are likely to be impacted on Saturday, due to a day-long strike called by the All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA). However, while employees will observe the strike, online services will be available as usual. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

'She/Her' for all genders and things to know about Data Personal Protection Bill 2022

Seeking public feedback, the government on Friday released a draft of the new data privacy bill, three months after withdrawing the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2021, after a parliamentary panel sought as many as eighty-one amendments to it. Read more

'At start of T20 WC, Rohit and Dravid made it clear that...': Karthik reveals why Chahal wasn't picked in India XI

One of the big concerns veterans and experts had made after India's disappointing T20 World Cup exit in the semi-final was the absence of Yuzvendra Chahal in the team's playing XI. Unlike the 2021 edition, India had picked him in the squad, but this time missed out on the XI. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CAT trailer: Randeep Hooda turns into police informant to bust a drug nexus in Punjab. Watch

Actor Randeep Hooda is all set to star as a police informant in Netflix’s upcoming crime thriller CAT. Directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, the trailer of the film released on Friday. It promises an action-packed tale that is set in Punjab and focuses on a brother’s love and espionage. Read more

Easy and effective home remedies to treat bleeding piles

Piles, also known as haemorrhoids, are lumps which are basically swollen veins inside and around your anus. Painless bleeding while passing stools, an itchy anus, mucus in your stool, lumps in your anus are all warning signs that indicate their presence. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Web story: Nayanthara and Vighnesh Shivan- A beautiful couple

Here are some of Nayanthara and Vighnesh Shivan's beautiful clicks together. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON