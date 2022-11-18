Sanjay Raut says Rahul Gandhi's Savarkar comment won't be accepted, Jairam Ramesh says all is well in alliance

Rahul Gandhi's criticism of Savarkar and Uddhav Thackeray's disapproval of it has nothing to do with the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Friday. He said he spoke to Sanjay Raut on the issue and asked him whether this will weaken the alliance that the Congress had entered into with the Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the Nationalist Congress Party in 2019 and Sanjay Raut said, 'no'. The row comes as Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is in Maharashtra – the birthplace of Savarkar. Uddhav Thackeray was invited to the yatra but he did not join while his son, former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray joined the yatra and walked along with Rahul Gandhi.

"I had a long discussion with Sanjay Raut. I told him that Rahul Gandhi had spoken his mind and the same was the case with your leadership. It has nothing to do with the MVA coalition," Jairam Ramesh said. Talking about the strained relationship that the Congress and the Sena had before they come together in Maharashtra, Jairam Ramesh said, "It is a matter of different perspectives, outlook and the approach, which is also a fact. MVA was formed only three years ago and both Shiv Sena and Congress were political opponents till then. We came together over a common minimum program and formed the government."

"I asked Sanjay Raut if this will weaken and destabilise MVA, and he replied negatively," Jairam Ramesh said.

Rahul Gandhi's comment on Savarkar triggered a massive political row with Rahul Gandhi now facing a defamation case for his comments. The complaint was lodged by a functionary of the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde.

As Rahul Gandhi held a press conference on Thursday, he said Savarkar helped the British rulers and wrote a mercy petition. "I have a document that comprises Savarkar’s letter to the British in which he has stated, ‘I beg to remain sir your most obedient servant’. This is not written by me but by Savarkar ji. Let everyone read this document,” Rahul Gandhi said. “I am clearly of the view that he helped the British," Rahul Gandhi added.

Uddhav Thackeray, on the other hand, said his party has immense respect for Savarkar and he does not approve of Rahul Gandhi's remarks. "We do not approve of Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Savarkar. We have immense respect and faith in Swatantryaveer Savarkar and it cannot be erased,” Thackeray said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON