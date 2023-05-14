Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Evening brief: Jairam Ramesh urges not to link Bajrang Dal with Lord Hanuman, and all the latest news

Evening brief: Jairam Ramesh urges not to link Bajrang Dal with Lord Hanuman, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
May 14, 2023 05:06 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

On Bajrang Dal row, Jairam Ramesh points to Sri Ram Sene ban: ‘Who was the CM?’

Amid speculations of a ban on right-wing outfit Bajrang Dal in Karnataka following Congress's emphatic win in assembly elections, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday stressed that the youth wing of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) believes in spreading politics of hatred and violence, urging not to link it with Lord Hanuman, also known as Bajrang Bali. Read more

'Many times stood with...': DKS on reports of row with Siddaramaiah over CM post

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Sunday ruled out any difference with Siddaramaiah, also a frontrunner in the race for the chief minister's post. Read more

Janhvi Kapoor says 'running out of pics' as she remembers mom Sridevi, shares old photo; Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts

Janhvi Kapoor remembered mother-late actor Sridevi on Mother's Day with a throwback picture. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Janhvi shared the old photo featuring herself and Sridevi. Read more

Cannes 2023: From Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai, a throwback to the red carpet looks that stole the show in 2022

The Cannes Film Festival, which is renowned for its celebration of international films, talented actors, directors, and behind-the-scenes crew, will commence its 76th edition on Tuesday, May 16. Read more

Web Stories | Kajol, Priyanka, Sushmita's Mother's Day Posts

'Best thing about Jaiswal...': Ravi Shastri's epic 'selectors closely monitoring' statement on RR opener before RCB tie

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has come up with a massive statement about in-form opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is batting like a dream in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
bajrang dal jairam ramesh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP