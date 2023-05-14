Cannes 2023: From Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai, a throwback to the red carpet looks that stole the show in 2022

Cannes 2023: The Cannes Film Festival, which is renowned for its celebration of international films, talented actors, directors, and behind-the-scenes crew, will commence its 76th edition on Tuesday, May 16. This festival is known for its extravagant fashion and red-carpet looks, as well as its recognition of the best in international cinema. From celebrities to models to actors, all attendees are expected to showcase their most glamorous ensembles on the iconic red carpet, which may include haute couture designs or custom-made outfits by famous fashion houses. To commemorate the upcoming 2023 edition of the festival, we have compiled a list of the most stunning and memorable red carpet-outfits from Cannes 2022. (Also read: Cannes 2022: Looking back at the worst fashion moments ) Best dresses celebrities from Cannes 2022(Instagram )

Best red carpet moments from Cannes 2022

Deepika Padukone in black Sabyasachi saree

At the Cannes Film Festival 2022, Deepika Padukone made a stunning fashion statement on the red carpet by wearing a mesmerizing Sabyasachi saree. As a member of the eight-member jury, she wore an all-sequinned saree that emanated retro vibes, with black and golden stripes inspired by the majestic Bengal tiger. Her accessories included a beaded headband and chandelier earrings with Art Nouveau and Art Deco details. She completed the look with black glittery heels and a stylish bun.

Anne Hathaway in elegant white gown

Anne Hathaway made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022 and she looked absolutely mesmerising. Her various stylish appearances were memorable, but the one that stood out the most was her elegant Armani Privé outfit. The shimmering column dress was complemented by a matching wrap that cascaded down into a train, and a one-of-a-kind Bulgari necklace. Her overall look was sophisticated and glamorous, and it is sure to be remembered as a classic Cannes fashion moment.

Bella Hadid in black vintage Versace dress

Bella Hadid is a familiar face on the Cannes red carpet and she is known for turning to vintage styles for the occasion. And the Cannes 2022 was no exception as she worked with stylist Law Roach to select a stunning Gianni Versace design from 1987. The strapless dress had a figure-hugging mermaid silhouette with a velvet skirt and draped detailing around the hips, ending in a striking bow at the back. To complete the look, she wore glittering Chopard earrings, which added the perfect finishing touch to her ensemble.

Deepika Padukone in black and golden gown

Deepika Padukone is known for her bold fashion choices, and recently she turned heads in a stunning Louis Vuitton gown that has been the talk of the town. The black and golden textured gown had intricate details, giving it a luxurious and lavish feel. The shoulder capes with long, black fringes were particularly attention-grabbing and added to the drama of the outfit. With minimal make up, wet hair look and accessories, including a pair of black studs and a few rings, Deepika let the gown do the talking.

Julia Roberts tuxedo-inspired black jumpsuit

Julia Roberts made a statement in a black tuxedo jumpsuit from Louis Vuitton, designed by creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere. The jumpsuit featured chic design details that created the illusion of a tuxedo, such as black satin shawl lapel collars, a plunging neckline, front button details on the torso, full sleeves, raised shoulders, and straight fitted pants with sleek pleats. The knee-length overlay on the back of the jumpsuit added an extra touch of sophistication to Julia's outfit. She accessorized with a diamond necklace, statement rings from Chopard, and strappy stilettos.

Aishwarya Rai in lilac gown

At Cannes 2022, Aishwarya wore a custom Gaurav Gupta Couture gown in lilac, featuring sculpted designs, showcasing Gupta's innovative and futuristic style. The actress opted for minimal accessories with only a pair of diamond cuff earrings and a couple of rings. Her makeup was kept elegant with smokey purple eyeshadow, sleek eyeliner, mascara-laden eyes, blushed cheeks, and nude pink lips. She completed her look with wavy hair swept to one side.

Elle Fanning in custom blush gown

Elle Fanning made a stunning appearance at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in a custom blush Armani Privé gown. The dress was adorned with intricate beading and featured a romantic sweetheart neckline, a tulle overlay, a fishtail train, and a flattering silhouette. To complement her ensemble, she accessorized with a dazzling Chopard diamond necklace. Her side-swept waves, styled by Jenda, were tied with fabric from her dress, completing her glamorous look.

Deepika Padukone's off-white saree look

Deepika Padukone stunned everyone with her closing look at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. She radiated elegance in a gorgeous off-white saree designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The saree featured a trail and ruffled pleats, while the hand-embroidered bustier was adorned with pearls and crystals, complemented with a pearl collar that added a statement to the outfit. With this beautiful ensemble, Deepika truly looked like a heavenly vision.