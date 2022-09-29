Evening brief: Kerala high court directs PFI to pay 5.20 crore as damages, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Kerala high court directs PFI to pay ₹5.20 crore as damages

The Kerala high court on Thursday directed the Popular Front of India (PFI) to pay in two weeks ₹5.20 crore as damages estimated to have been caused during the bandh it called against raids on the premises of the group and people associated with it last week. Read more

India defers six-airbags rule for cars by a year, cites supply chain constraints

The government has deferred by a year its plan to require car manufacturers to provide six airbags in all passenger cars, Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday, citing global supply chain constraints. Read more

Harry, Meghan hire bodyguard accused of ‘nearly strangling his wife’: Report

A bodyguard recently hired by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was once convicted of nearly strangling his wife to death, a report in Daily Mail UK said. Read more

Chiranjeevi is proud of son Ram Charan as he completes 15 years in film industry: 'To greater glories that await you'

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi has praised his son-actor Ram Charan as he completed 15 years in the film industry. Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi posted a photo of the father-son duo as they smiled and posed for a selfie. Read more

Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup with back stress fracture: Report

India's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup with back stress fracture, news agency PTI has reported quoting BCCI sources. Read more

Ways to shift your attitude from judgmental to gracious

We have been gifted with critical thinking ability to be able to form opinions and take decisions with a clear mind. However, we often end up using the same ability on people, and draw opinions on them. Read more

What is NavIC, the Made in India navigation system that Centre is pushing for?

The Narendra Modi government is pushing for a 'Made In India' navigation system in the new devices sold in the country from next year. NavIC is being touted as the alternative to the prevalent Global Positioning Service (GPS) Navigation System. Read more

Vineeta Singh gets invited to dad’s seminar, recalls this sweet memory in a LinkedIn post

Sugar Cosmetics CEO and Shark Tank India judge Vineeta Singh took to Instagram to share a post about being invited to her dad’s seminar. In the post, she also talked about the time when she used to gatecrash his seminars as a kid. Read more

