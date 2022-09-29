Chiranjeevi is proud of son Ram Charan as he completes 15 years in film industry: 'To greater glories that await you'

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi has praised his son-actor Ram Charan as he completed 15 years in the film industry. Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi posted a photo of the father-son duo as they smiled and posed for a selfie. In the picture, fireworks were seen in the sky. (Also Read | Chiranjeevi is an excited father as Ram Charan spends time with sisters Sreeja and Sushmitha in Ooty)

Chiranjeevi captioned the post, "On reaching the 15 years milestone, fondly reflecting on @AlwaysRamCharan‘s journey in films. It is heartening how he has evolved as an actor from #Chirutha to #Magadheera to #Rangasthalam to #RRR ..and now to #RC15 with Director Shankar."

In a second tweet, he shared another picture. Chiranjeevi wrote, "Supremely pleased at his passion, body of work, dedication and his innate urge to excel at what he does. Proud of you my boy! Here’s to greater heights and greater glories that await you! Go for it! May the Force be with you! @AlwaysRamCharan."

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "So so proud of you Charan…The future is bigger and better. Just love this father-son bond." Another person said, "#RamCharan #Anna is a dedicated person towards his work." "Proud of you my boy!! Awww," tweeted another fan. Several fans also asked Chiranjeevi if he is a fan of Star Wars. "Last line...Star Wars fan aah Boss??" asked a person.

Ram Charan made his acting debut with Chirutha (2007) and rose to prominence after featuring SS Rajamouli's Magadheera (2009). He has also starred in Racha (2012), Naayak and Thoofan (2013), Yevadu and Govindudu Andarivadele (2014), Dhruva (2016), Rangasthalam (2018), Vinaya Vidheya Rama (2019), RRR and Acharya (2022) among many others. Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan featured together in Acharya. The film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Chiranjeevi will be next seen in the Telugu film GodFather, directed by Mohan Raja. The movie also stars Nayanthara, Satya Dev, Sunil and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles, apart from Salman Khan in a cameo. It is scheduled to release in Telugu and Hindi on October 5. The film is a remake of the Malayalam hit Lucifer.

Ram Charan will be seen in the Telugu political drama tentatively titled RC15. The film also stars Kiara Advani and S J Suryah.

