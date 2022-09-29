Vineeta Singh gets invited to dad’s seminar, recalls this sweet memory in a LinkedIn post

Sugar Cosmetics CEO and Shark Tank India judge Vineeta Singh took to Instagram to share a post about being invited to her dad’s seminar. In the post, she also talked about the time when she used to gatecrash his seminars as a kid.

“After gatecrashing my father’s science seminars many times as a kid, I finally got officially invited to do a Fireside with him last week. Super fun - do watch till the end ,” she wrote and shared a video of her and her father having a conversation at the seminar. In the video, she talks about her dad’s work and they share a moment of funny conversation.

Though she shared the video a few days ago, people were reminded of it after her recent LinkedIn post about 17 hours ago. “After gatecrashing my father’s science seminars several times as a kid, I finally got officially invited to one! Me: How do you motivate yourself for 40+ years to show up excited at your lab every single day including weekends? Him: 53 years actually! Also him: Protein molecules are much more exciting than cosmetics!!,” she shared along with a picture.

Take a look at the Instagram video:

The post has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the share has also received several comments. “In 1985, when I had met him for the first time, he had advised us - a bunch of school kids - to find out what we are passionate about and make that our career… that moulded our thinking and made us reach where we are. Respect Dr. T P Singh,” expressed a LinkedIn user. “This is the conversation we all want to hear, all day, every day. RESPECT,” wrote another. “This is hilarious.. Now we know where you get your wit from,” commented a third.