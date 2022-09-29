Home / World News / Harry, Meghan hire bodyguard accused of ‘nearly strangling his wife’: Report

world news
Published on Sep 29, 2022 03:52 PM IST

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Pere Daobry, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new bodyguard, was convicted in 2016 of beating up his wife.

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: The bodyguard was recently photographed with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.(Twitter)
ByMallika Soni

A bodyguard recently hired by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was once convicted of nearly strangling his wife to death, a report in Daily Mail UK said. Pere Daobry, 51, a former police officer was photographed earlier this month while driving the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Frogmore Cottage in Windsor to London's Euston station.

Pere Daobry, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new bodyguard, was convicted in 2016 of beating up his wife after she told him that she didn't love him anymore.

"When you consider how outspoken Meghan is on women's issues it's quite amazing that a bodyguard with that sort of background has been employed," Daily Mail UK reported citing a source.

At the time of the assault, Pere Daobry had also confessed to the crime. Daobry's wife Sarah Jay had scratches on her neck and back and swelling on her forehead following the assault.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wouldn't have employed him if they knew the full story of his past, the report said.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

prince harry prince harry meghan markle
