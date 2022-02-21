Home / India News / Evening brief: Laluji punished for fight against BJP-RSS, says son Tejashwi on fodder scam case and all the latest news
india news

Evening brief: Laluji punished for fight against BJP-RSS, says son Tejashwi on fodder scam case and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.
Published on Feb 21, 2022 04:40 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Fodder scam: Laluji punished for fight against BJP-RSS, says son Tejashwi

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday slammed the five-year jail term handed out to his father Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fodder scam case. Read more

'Dhoni said to me 'you haven't justified your batting'': CSK star reveals discussion with 'Mahi bhai' the day he retired

At the IPL 2022 auction, Chennai Super Kings assembled a squad with more or less the same composition as last year. Read more  

Luv Ranjan wedding: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet deck up in all-white outfits. See pics

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Alisha Vaid in Agra on Sunday. Pictures from the private wedding have finally landed online. Read more

Skoda to start delivery of Slavia sedan from these dates

Skoda is all set to launch its new mid-size premium sedan Slavia this month. Read more 

Recipe: How to make perfect Gulab Jamun with Suji; chef Kunal Kapur's tips

When it comes to satiating those sudden sweet cravings, nothing can beat the unmatchable taste of melt-in-mouth, soft and piping hot gulab jamun. Read more

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bjp rss tejashwi yadav fodder scam lalu yadav top news + 4 more
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out