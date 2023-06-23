Evening brief: ‘Leaders jailed by Indira Gandhi, now welcome Rahul Gandhi,’ says Nadda on Oppn meet; all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
‘Once jailed by Indira Gandhi, now Nitish and Lalu welcome Rahul Gandhi’: JP Nadda's jibe at opposition meet
Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Friday took a jibe at the Opposition meeting in Patna and said that leaders who were jailed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during emergency were now being welcomed by her grandson Rahul Gandhi. Read more
KT Rama Rao to meet Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh during 2-day visit to Delhi
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and Telangana minister for industries and Information Technology KT Rama Rao is on a two-day visit to New Delhi where he will meet union home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh. Read more
Family pokes fun at father one last time in viral obituary
James Loveless, a 60-year-old man, who died earlier this month is receiving lots of love online due to an obituary written by his family. Calling him a “gluttonous eater of fried foods and snack cakes, as well as the occasional chili cheese dog,” who will be “moderately missed”, the hilarious and honest write up by his family has left people impressed. Read more
India Test, ODI squads for WI tour announced: Pujara dropped; Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar earn maiden call ups
BCCI on Friday announced India's Test and ODI squads for the West Indies tour. The selection committee's patience with veterans Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav finally ran out as the duo were dropped from the Test side after a disappointing WTC final. Read more
Mindful motherhood: Essential self-care ideas for modern mothers to prioritise mental health
Welcome to a journey that celebrates the vital role of self-care in the lives of modern mothers and its profound impact on their mental health. Motherhood is a beautiful and fulfilling journey, but it can also be demanding and overwhelming. Read more