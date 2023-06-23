Home / India News / ‘Once jailed by Indira Gandhi, now Nitish and Lalu welcome Rahul Gandhi’: JP Nadda's jibe at opposition meet

‘Once jailed by Indira Gandhi, now Nitish and Lalu welcome Rahul Gandhi’: JP Nadda's jibe at opposition meet

BySnehashish Roy
Jun 23, 2023 03:48 PM IST

Nadda reminded how Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav were jailed during Indira Gandhi's administration and today they joined hands with her grandson.

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Friday took a jibe at the Opposition meeting in Patna and said that leaders who were jailed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during emergency were now being welcomed by her grandson Rahul Gandhi. The meeting was spearheaded by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, which was attended by RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav among 15 other opposition party leaders. Both Kumar and Yadav had served jail time as student leaders while participating in a movement organised by political activist Jai Prakash Narayan in opposition to Indira Gandhi government.

BJP National President J.P. Nadda.(PTI)
BJP National President J.P. Nadda.(PTI)

Follow LIVE updates on opposition meeting in Patna here

“Rahul Gandhi's grandmother Indira Gandhi had put Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar in jail but today they are welcoming Rahul Gandhi in Patna. I wonder as to what has happened in politics,” Nadda said while addressing a public meeting in Odisha's Kalahandi.

Nadda said that Kumar was jailed for 20 months and Yadav was behind bars for 22 months. He also took note of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray attending the opposition meeting, and said that his father ‘Hindu Hriday Samrat’ Balasaheb Thackeray had opposed the Congress all along. “Balasaheb had once said he will shut the ‘dukaan’ (referring to his political party) rather than joining the Congress. Now, his son is closing the ‘dukaan’,” Nadda added.

Also read: Shah dismisses Opposition meet as photo session, says Modi will become PM again

The BJP president further said the meeting of opposition leaders shows their desperation to defeat the BJP. “The leaders who once fought tooth and nail with the Congress are now welcoming them to their doorsteps in an attempt to gain power,” he added.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bharatiya janata party indira gandhi jp nadda patna + 2 more
bharatiya janata party indira gandhi jp nadda patna + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out