Key opposition meet to chart roadmap for Lok Sabha polls: Check who all are attending

The Opposition leaders on Friday set the stage to get into a huddle in Bihar's Patna to chalk out the strategy for the 2024 general elections. Hosted by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, the key parties, most of the non-BJP parties, regional and national, would arrive at a consensus to forge a united opposition front to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the next year's Lok Sabha elections. Opposition leaders' meeting underway at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's residence in Patna.

Nitish Kumar, who snapped ties with the BJP last year, has held discussions with several top leaders in the last few months and has emerged as the fulcrum of the campaign to cobble up opposition unity. A total of 15 parties are attending the meeting.

However, BJP has dismissed the opposition meeting as a 'futile exercise', saying that such an "opportunistic alliance would not yield any results”.

Here is a list of the leaders who are attending the crucial meet:

1. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar (JDU)

2. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (AITC)

3. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin (DMK)

4. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (INC)

5. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (INC)

6. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (AAP)

7. Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren (JMM)

8. Uddhav Thackeray (SS-UBT)

9. Sharad Pawar (NCP)

10. Lalu Prasad Yadav (RJD)

11. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (AAP)

12. Akhilesh Yadav (SP)

13. Sitaram Yechury (CPIM)

14. Omar Abdullah (NC)

15. TR Baalu (DMK)

16. Mehbooba Mufti (PDP)

17. Dipankar Bhattacharya (CPIML)

18. Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav (RJD)

19. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal (INC)

20. Abhishek Banerjee (AITC)

21. Derek O’Brien (AITC)

22. Aaditya Thackeray (SS-UBT)

23. D Raja (CPI)

24. Supriya Sule (NCP)

25. Manoj Jha (RJD)

26. Firhad Hakim (AITC)

27. Praful Patel (NCP)

28. Raghav Chaddha (AAP)

29. Sanjay Singh (AAP)

30. Sanjay Raut (SS-UBT)

31. Lalan Singh (JDU)

32. Sanjay Jha (JDU)