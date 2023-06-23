Opposition meet LIVE updates: Kejriwal, Mamata in Patna; Uddhav, Pawar on way
Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, and Mehbooba Mufti are among the key opposition leaders to attend the crucial meeting in Patna.
The stage is set for the opposition leaders to get into a huddle in Patna to chalk out the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar is hosting the crucial meeting in which most of the non-BJP parties, regional and national, are taking part as they plan to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party in the next year's general election.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi CM and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, Maharashtra's former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar are among the leaders expected to attend the first high-level opposition meeting.
Odisha chief minister Navin Patnaik, his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekhar Rao, and BSP supremo Mayawati will be conspicuous by their absence during the meeting. While Patnaik and KCR decided to give it a miss, Mayawati wasn't invited to the meeting. JD(U) chief spokesperson K C Tyagi said “We have invited those parties that are willing to fight against the BJP in 2024.”
- Jun 23, 2023 09:46 AM IST
Posters outside BJP office portray Rahul Gandhi as real life 'Devdas'
- Jun 23, 2023 09:21 AM IST
Decide on PM contender first: BJP MLA
“First they should decide who is the actual PM contender among all those who are coming for the opposition meeting in Patna...Everyone is coming here to solve their own problems,” BJP MLA Jeevesh Mishra said.
- Jun 23, 2023 09:09 AM IST
Ending BJP's rule is our agenda: Kharge on opposition meet
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that all opposition parties want to fight the BJP unitedly and end the saffron party's rule at the Cente.
“We all want to fight together against BJP and our agenda is to remove the BJP govt... We will take a decision on this (on supporting AAP against the Centre's ordinance) before the Parliament session, ” said Kharge.
- Jun 23, 2023 09:03 AM IST
Opposition meet LIVE: ‘Who is the groom?’ asks BJP
“Nitish Kumar 2024 ke liye baaraat saja rahe hai Patna mai, baaraat me to dulha bhi hota hai, par is baaraat ka dulha kon hai? (Nitish Kumar is decorating the wedding procession for the 2024 elections in Patna, but who is the groom (PM contender). Everyone is calling themself a PM contender,” BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said.
- Jun 23, 2023 08:59 AM IST
Opposition meet LIVE: Uddhav, Pawar leave for Patna
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar left for Patna to attend the meeting of opposition leaders. Pawar said they are meeting to discuss some important issues of the country and decide the future course of action.
- Jun 23, 2023 08:56 AM IST
All leaders are united to defeat PM Modi: JD(U)
Ahead of the mega meeting of key Opposition forces in Patna, Janata Dal (United) leader Neeraj Kumar on Friday said all leaders are united to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 general election.
"All leaders including Mamata Banerjee, and Akhilesh Yadav are united to defeat PM Modi in 2024," the JDU leader said.
"It's a big challenge for the BJP that if all opposition parties will get united then their political shop will be closed," he added.