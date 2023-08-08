Evening brief: Manipur Police FIR against Assam Rifles for 'hindering operation'; and all the latest news

Stopped from going after militants, say Manipur cops in FIR against Assam Rifles

A Manipur policeman stands guard as members of Meira Paibis, powerful vigilante group of Meitei women, block traffic to check vehicles for members from rival tribal Kuki community, in Imphal, on June 19.(AP)

A first information report (FIR) was registered by Manipur police against Assam Rifles personnel for allegedly stopping them from pursuing armed miscreants, who were involved in the killing of three men in Kwakta on Saturday morning.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail