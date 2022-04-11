Evening brief: Manish Sisodia takes jibe at BJP after visiting Gujarat govt schools, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times

‘After 27 years of rule…’: Sisodia visits Gujarat govt schools, slams BJP

In a fresh jibe against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that rules poll-bound western state of Gujarat. Read more

Amarnath Yatra 2022: Registration begins today; how to register, check details

The registration for the annual Amarnath Yatra 2022 begins today. After a two-year suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

Sri Lankan PM's speech tonight, Prez Rajapaksa meets Sirisena: 5 top points

The economic crisis in Sri Lanka is far from over. Read more

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Sabyasachi outfits arrive at venue; fans have questions about the taxi delivering them

The preparation is in full swing ahead of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding on April 14. Read more

Yoga asanas to reduce cholesterol: Expert offers tips

Cholesterol, the waxy element present in the body – helps in the formation of healthy cells. Read more

Ram Navami celebrations marred by communal clashes in four states | Watch

One person was killed and dozens injured as communal violence erupted in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal. Watch more

