Evening brief: Margaret Alva appeals to MPs to vote ‘without fear’ in V-P polls, and all the latest news

‘Cast your vote without fear...’: Margaret Alva's message to MPs ahead of vice president polls

As secret ballot is used for V-P polls, members should vote for who they think is the better candidate, instead of simply following their party's line, Alva, the joint opposition's candidate, said in a video message two days before the election. Read more

Kanpur man asks for leave to bring upset wife back home, letter goes viral

A leave application by a clerk from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh has been shared widely on social media because of his honesty. In the letter, Shamshad Ahmed asked for a three-day leave to a higher official to make amends with his aggrieved wife and bring her back home. Read more

Rohit, Dravid among those who got last-minute US visas as India vs West Indies T20Is in Florida get green light: Report

The last two T20Is of the five-match series between India and the West Indies will happen in Lauderhill, Florida after members of both teams finally got their United States visas. Guyana president Irfan Ali's intervention reportedly led to some players and support staff receiving visas in the last minute. Read more

Annu Kapoor on Arundhati Roy: ‘With due respect to her, she has betrayed the country several times’

Annu Kapoor has been working as an actor for over four decades, but joining the entertainment industry was never his dream. Annu, whose maternal grandfather, paternal grandfather, and uncles were revolutionaries during India's fight for independence, wanted to serve his motherland. Read more

World Breastfeeding Week: Diet tips for nursing mothers to prevent monkeypox

As monkeypox cases in India are rising, it is important for everyone to keep their immunity high to fight infections and illnesses. Breastfeeding is an effective way to keep your baby's immune system robust as breast milk has antibodies that prevent infections. Read more

