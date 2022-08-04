Kanpur man asks for leave to bring upset wife back home, letter goes viral
- Shamshad Ahmed wrote in the letter that following the fight, his wife left the house with their daughter and two grandchildren, and went to her maternal home.
A leave application by a clerk from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh has been shared widely on social media because of his honesty. In the letter, Shamshad Ahmed asked for a three-day leave to a higher official to make amends with his aggrieved wife and bring her back home.
According to an India Today report, Ahmed gave details of how his wife got upset in the letter that was addressed to Prem Nagar's Block Development Officer (BDO).
Ahmed said he had a fight with his wife regarding memories of “pyaar-mohabbat (love and romance)” following which she left the house with their daughter and two grandchildren, and went to her maternal home.
“I am emotionally hurt. I have to go to her (wife's) maternal home and convince her to return due to which I need leave,” Ahmed's letter, loosely translated from Hindi, read.
The subject of the letter read: “Patni ko mayke se livakar laane ke liye avkash prarthana patra ke sambhandh mein (Leave application to bring wife back from her maternal home)”.
Ahmed asked for leave from August 4 to 6.
The BDO gave nod to the leave application, the India Today report added.
-
Lalbagh flower show from Aug 5 themed after Dr Rajkumar and son Puneeth
The Lalbagh Botanical Garden's annual flower show is set to make a comeback after a two-year-gap in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year's theme is based on Kannada film stars Dr Rajkumar and his son Puneeth Rajkumar. Officials are therefore erecting statues of the late actor and Puneeth Rajkumar at the show, to pay tribute. The flower show will start on Friday and go on for 11 days till August 15.
-
Red Fort, vicinity ‘no kite flying zone’ till flag hoisting over on I-Day
To avoid any security breach or threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries during the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, the five-kilometre area around the historic fort will be declared a “no kite flying zone” till the flag-hoisting ceremony and the PM's address to the nation from its ramparts is over on August 15, Delhi Police officers aware of the development said on Thursday.
-
Homeless in monsoon: Rain isn’t all romantic
They say, to truly soak in the bliss of the monsoons, one should lie under the open skies after it rains. These are the homeless, who live on the streets. For them, the rain translates into despair and not relief. If it's not already hard enough to survive under the scorching sun, it gets worse when it starts to pour. The temperature plummets, and so do their makeshift shelters.
-
Sanjay Raut says ED kept him in a windowless room, agency says ‘because of AC’
As Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut was produced before the court on Thursday in connection with the Patra Chawl scam, the Shiv Sena leader said he has been kept in a room which has neither window nor ventilation. Sanjay Raut was arrested late on Sunday night and on Monday he was remanded in ED's custody. The agency sought Sanjay Raut's custody till August 10. The court granted an extension of his custody till August 8.
-
After brief lull, Himachal Pradesh braces for heavy rain
After a brief pause, the southwest monsoon picked up pace in Himachal Pradesh again with heavy to very heavy rain in the hill state. The meteorological department has predicted the heavy downpour to continue till next week. It may rain heavily on August 5 and 6, Shimla meteorological centre director Surender Paul said. Himachal Pradesh has suffered a loss of ₹602 crore due to the monsoon so far. Seventy-eight houses have been fully damaged and 236 partially.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics