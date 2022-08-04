Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Kanpur man asks for leave to bring upset wife back home, letter goes viral

Kanpur man asks for leave to bring upset wife back home, letter goes viral

lucknow news
Published on Aug 04, 2022 03:19 PM IST
  • Shamshad Ahmed wrote in the letter that following the fight, his wife left the house with their daughter and two grandchildren, and went to her maternal home.
The letter written by the clerk seeking leave to bring back his upset wife home. (Twitter/Vishnu Tiwari)
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan, New Delhi

A leave application by a clerk from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh has been shared widely on social media because of his honesty. In the letter, Shamshad Ahmed asked for a three-day leave to a higher official to make amends with his aggrieved wife and bring her back home.

According to an India Today report, Ahmed gave details of how his wife got upset in the letter that was addressed to Prem Nagar's Block Development Officer (BDO).

Ahmed said he had a fight with his wife regarding memories of “pyaar-mohabbat (love and romance)” following which she left the house with their daughter and two grandchildren, and went to her maternal home.

“I am emotionally hurt. I have to go to her (wife's) maternal home and convince her to return due to which I need leave,” Ahmed's letter, loosely translated from Hindi, read.

The subject of the letter read: “Patni ko mayke se livakar laane ke liye avkash prarthana patra ke sambhandh mein (Leave application to bring wife back from her maternal home)”.

Ahmed asked for leave from August 4 to 6.

The BDO gave nod to the leave application, the India Today report added.

