World Breastfeeding Week: Diet tips for nursing mothers to prevent monkeypox

World Breastfeeding Week 2022: As monkeypox cases in India are rising, it is important for everyone to keep their immunity high to fight infections and illnesses. Breastfeeding is an effective way to keep your baby's immune system robust as breast milk has antibodies that prevent infections. Nursing mothers too can use nutrition as a shield to protect themselves from monkeypox and other diseases by incorporating a healthy diet in their lifestyle. (Also read: World Breastfeeding Week: UNICEF, WHO urge stakeholders to aid related policies)

Good nutrition is important for both mother and the child while breastfeeding as it improves the quality of breast milk and help the newborn to get all the required nutrients. World Breastfeeding is observed every year from August 1-7 to spread awareness about the benefits of breast milk for a baby.

From adding fresh and seasonal fruits and vegetables to the daily diet, ensuring adequate hydration, focussing on protein-rich food to strengthen organ functions to eating whole grains for fibre, vitamins and minerals, nursing mothers should plan their meals mindfully.

"Taking care of your baby and yourself are the two most important things if you are a nursing mother. Your baby’s health and hygiene are directly related to and impacted by a mother’s actions. Hence a mother should be following all precautions to prevent any kind of unnecessary risk. Now that the spread of coronavirus has lessened to a large extent, another disease that is looming large is monkeypox," says Dietitian Natasha Mohan.

Monkeypox a zoonotic viral illness that is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal. It can spread through close contact with lesions, body fluids, beddings of a monkeypox patient. The disease is self-limiting and usually lasts for 2-4 weeks depending on severity. The symptoms include headache, fever, backache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and rashes that appear on different body parts.

"Although the transmission rate is quite low for this disease, if you are a nursing mother you must take care of your health. Since your baby receives all its nutrition and food from you, it is essential that as a mother you consume the healthiest foods and follow a healthy diet," says Mohan.

Natasha Mohan suggests some diet tips for new mothers to reduce risk of monekypox.

● Fresh fruits and vegetables

Fruits and vegetables are rich sources of Vitamin A, B, and C which is required if you are breastfeeding. Fruits like bananas, papayas, oranges, apricots, avocados, and mangoes are safe to consume during breastfeeding and they help in milk production also. Vegetables like spinach, carrot, and tomatoes provide essential nutrition and boost the immunity system of the body preventing diseases like monkeypox.

● Protein-rich foods

Protein helps the body to stay rejuvenated and helps in oxygen flow all over the body. It fuels energy levels and repairs tissue and cells in our bodies. Since monkeypox can weaken your organ functions, it is important to include protein-rich foods like chicken, eggs, fish, and meat in your daily diet.

● Drink enough liquids

Drinking enough fluids is extremely beneficial during breastfeeding. Drink at least 3 litres of water every day and make sure to drink water every time you nurse your baby. Apart from that include fresh fruit juices, soups, coconut water, and detox water in your everyday diet to have a healthy immunity to fight against viruses and infections.

● Whole grains

Whole grains are a powerhouse of fibre, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants which help to build a strong immune system for your body. Oatmeal, brown rice, millet, and quinoa are whole grains that reduce inflammation, prevent chronic diseases, and are rich in nutrients.

As a nursing mother include all these healthy foods in your daily diet to provide your baby with the right nutrients for their growth and development. When you feed yourself with these essential foods you build a strong immune system and can keep monkeypox at bay.

"Besides following a healthy diet, make sure to maintain distance from anyone who has a body rash or any skin infection. Wash clothes, and towels used by you and your baby every day with a disinfectant. Clean the rooms and all your baby’s objects thoroughly. Keep your baby in a separate room where no outsiders are allowed. Also, wash your hands regularly with soap and water. If you take these precautions, your baby and you will be safe from monkeypox," concludes Natasha Mohan.

