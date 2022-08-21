Evening brief: Mizoram CM apologises on behalf of daughter after she hits doctor, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga apologises after daughter assaults doctor, IMA protest

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga tendered a public apology on Saturday after a video of his daughter Milari Chhangte hitting a doctor at a clinic in Aizawl went viral on social media. Read more

Nitish Kumar's convoy attacked in Patna, Bihar CM not present in cavalcade

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's convoy was attacked with stones in Patna on Sunday, news agency ANI reported, adding that he was not present in any of the vehicles at the time of stone pelting. Read more

'For kids who just look at stats and numbers...': Jadeja's no-nonsense remark on why Sachin Tendulkar 'is the greatest'

Team India is currently on a tour of Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series, having taken a 2-0 unassailable lead. On Saturday, India defeated the hosts by five wickets in Harare and registered an 11th successive win at the venue – a new world record. Read more

God Father teaser: Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan join forces for an epic showdown, Nayanthara dreads what's to come

The first teaser for Chiranjeevi's God Father is out and he's even more menacing than ever. Read more

World Senior Citizen's Day 2022: Causes of age-related hearing loss in elderly, symptoms, tips to prevent it

Hearing, like the rest of the body, undergoes a transformation as people age and after the age of 60, many adults experience age-related hearing loss where as per World Health Organization estimates, in India, there are nearly 63 million people who suffer from Significant Auditory Impairment. Read more

