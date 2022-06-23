Evening brief: Murmu set for comfortable win with BJD, YSRCP’s backing, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Prez polls: Droupadi Murmu set for comfortable win with BJD, YSRCP’s backing

Droupadi Murmu, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s nominee for the July 18 presidential election, is set for a comfortable victory as parties like the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) have backed the former Jharkhand governor’s candidature. Read more…

Maha crisis: Allies vow to stand by Uddhav as Sena makes an offer to rebel MLAs

Allies of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra extended their their support to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government moments after Sena leader Sanjay Raut said his party was ready to discuss pulling out of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) if rebel lawmakers, led by Eknath Shinde, returned within the next 24 hours. Read more…

'If Virat is new to the crease, I would...': Wasim Akram explains how he would have bowled to Kohli today

Fantasy scenarios are always fun to image. The best of today's era squaring up against the greatest cricketers of previous generations. What would have happened if let's say… Rashid Khan was to bowl to Sachin Tendulkar, or Allan Donald was to bowl to Rohit Sharma. Who would have had the last laugh if Glenn McGrath bowled to KL Rahul, or Jasprit Bumrah was up against Brian Lara? Read more…

Suzhal The Vortex creators Pushkar-Gayatri say show makes Broadchurch, Mare of Eastown's genre 'as Indian as possible'

The new Amazon Prime Video series Suzhal: The Vortex is currently the talk of the town. Within days of its release on the streaming platform, the crime thriller has received praise from critics and appreciation from fans. But its creators – husband-wife filmmaker duo Pushkar and Gayatri – say they were not too sure about the reception, initially. Read more…

Have Vitamin D3 and B12 deficiency? Here's why you shouldn't take this 'silent epidemic' lightly

For the uninitiated, vitamin D helps increase the ability of our immune system to ward off infections hence, people with vitamin D deficiency or insufficiency are at a higher risk of developing infections if they do not consume vitamin D that is found in oily fishes such as salmon, tuna and herringbone, eggs, fortified cereals, milk and mushrooms or sunlight, which is another good and natural source of vitamin D. Read more…

