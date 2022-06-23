'If Virat is new to the crease, I would...': Wasim Akram explains how he would have bowled to Kohli today

Fantasy scenarios are always fun to image. The best of today's era squaring up against the greatest cricketers of previous generations. What would have happened if let's say… Rashid Khan was to bowl to Sachin Tendulkar, or Allan Donald was to bowl to Rohit Sharma. Who would have had the last laugh if Glenn McGrath bowled to KL Rahul, or Jasprit Bumrah was up against Brian Lara? We don't know. However, the great Wasim Akram sure knows what his plan would have been if he at his prime was to bowl to Virat Kohli.

Kohli, considered one of the greatest batters of the current generation, has dominated world cricket and every opposition that there is. But f he were to take guard against former Pakistan captain Akram, what would it have been like? Well, from Akram's point of view, he has his plan sorted.

Also Read - 'I scored a 100 and was Man of the Match. Still got dropped for next 14 games': Ex-India batter's

"I would have had a lot of confidence. If he came to bat at 3 or 4, it means two wickets down. If he is new to the crease, then I would attack. Will make the ball pitch on middle stump, and swing it away, or towards him," Akram said on the 'To Be Honest' show by Nashpati Prime.

"If that doesn't work, I would switch to Plan B, which would be bowling the bouncer. Place the fielder in the deep and then put him back inside… making several such small chances are important to get the better of him."

Akram, who made his Pakistan debut in 1984 in an ODI against New Zealand recalled how the great Javed Miandad spotted him. Akram went on to become the best left-arm fast bowler of all time, claiming 916 international wickets across a 19-year-long career. Akram became one of Pakistan’s greatest captains leading the team to the final of the 1999 World Cup in England, but it was Miandad who first laid eyes on him and got impressed seeing a young Wasim bowl in the nets.

"Javed bhai picked me. Then once I came into the team, I met Imran Khan, that was in Australia in 1985," Akram added. "I was bowling in the net, and that is where he saw me. He got impressed and then when I played a 3-day match against New Zealand, that was my first FC match. I couldn't sleep the night. In the first innings itself, he was very relaxed."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON