Have Vitamin D3 and B12 deficiency? Here's why you shouldn't take this 'silent epidemic' lightly

For the uninitiated, vitamin D helps increase the ability of our immune system to ward off infections hence, people with vitamin D deficiency or insufficiency are at a higher risk of developing infections if they do not consume vitamin D that is found in oily fishes such as salmon, tuna and herringbone, eggs, fortified cereals, milk and mushrooms or sunlight, which is another good and natural source of vitamin D. Health experts suggest that, people who have poor sunlight exposure can consider including vitamin D supplements as recommended by their healthcare provider while B vitamins, as the key components of a healthy body, have an immediate impact on energy levels, brain function and cellular metabolism.

The vitamin B complex is made up of eight different B vitamins and each of these essential vitamins adds to the development function of your body hence, it is an important nutrient where the vitamin B complex is a group of B-vitamins ranging from B1 to B12. People tend to feel lethargic in winters and vitamins B-12 boosts energy by promoting cell functioning while bitamin B-rich foods include eggs, green leafy vegetables, fish, liver, chicken, milk, legumes, orange and whole grains among others.

In a recent reminder on his social media handle, holistic lifestyle coach and author Luke Coutinho asked, “Ready for a powerful reminder to not take Vitamin D3 & B12 deficiency lightly? (sic)” He added, “In Integrative & Lifestyle Medicine, we invest time in identifying the root cause behind every symptom and disease. And there is one root cause that seems to be a commonality in almost every other person we consult. It is like a silent epidemic plaguing everyone, maybe you too. It's deficiency of Vitamin D3 & B12. Because this is so common, many think this isn't a big deal, but it is! It's an alarming shortcoming, and possibly your body is already showing signs of its deficiency in several ways - a body ache, brain fog, fatigue, hormonal imbalance, brittle nails, memory loss, or something else (sic).”

He explained that the science behind these vitamins has always existed since “every cell in our body, from the brain to bones, has Vitamin D3 receptors on its surface. These vitamins regulate the functions of several genes in our body. Hence its deficiency can lead to a range of symptoms and conditions. Sometimes, upping the levels of these two vitamins is all you need to feel better (sic).” He listed the varied roles of Vitamin D3 which is beyond strong bones and a precursor to immunity, hormones etc. This includes:

- WBC production

- Training a smart immunity (T-cells)

- Production of hormones including thyroid & sex hormones

- Brain health & memory

- Absorption of calcium, phosphorous (bone health)

- Insulin resistance & more.

Next, Luke Coutinho highlighted the varied roles of Vitamin B12. This includes:

- Energy production

- Carbohydrate metabolism

- Gut health

- RBC production

- Nerve health (including optic nerves)

- Brain health, memory

- Mood regulation & more

He shared, “This means a drop in your Vitamin D3 & B12 levels can affect all of the above functions. Would you then take a pill for every symptom you experience? Or address the root cause - fixing low levels of these vitamins? These two vitamins are a fundamental requirement for your body; no matter who you are, what you do and your dietary preference, fundamentals never change. Keep it simple, and if your levels are low, boost them under a healthcare expert's guidance (sic).”

Vitamin D and Vitamin B12 helps to reduce hair fall and including these along with Biotin or Vitamin B7 in your daily diet also helps promote stronger hair apart from reducing hair loss.