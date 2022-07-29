Evening brief: No compromise on passenger safety, says Jyotiraditya Scindia, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Aviation safety paramount, there would be no compromise': Jyotiraditya Scindia

Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday stressed that safety of the citizens has been top priority for the government and there would be no compromise on it. Read more

Centre notifies new health warnings on tobacco product packs

The union health ministry on Friday notified that all tobacco products manufactured, imported or packaged on or before December 1, 2022, will display a new image and two new warnings. Read more

Core beliefs for a relationship growth mindset: Therapist offers tips

Relationships go through ups and downs. When we entangle emotionally with another human being which is built on mutual respect, dignity and most importantly love, it requires constant efforts and compromises to keep the spark alive. Read more

Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV bookings to start tomorrow at ₹21,000

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced that the new Scorpio -N SUV will be available for bookings from tomorrow July 30 at ₹ 21000. Read more

Scientists stumped after finding mysterious holes in seafloor, pics surprise people

The underwater world is mysterious. Adding to the numerous enigmas of that world is this new mystery which has stumped scientists at National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a US federal agency. Read more

