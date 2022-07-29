Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Evening brief: No compromise on passenger safety, says Jyotiraditya Scindia, and all the latest news

Published on Jul 29, 2022 04:47 PM IST
'Aviation safety paramount, there would be no compromise': Jyotiraditya Scindia

Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday stressed that safety of the citizens has been top priority for the government and there would be no compromise on it. Read more

Centre notifies new health warnings on tobacco product packs

The union health ministry on Friday notified that all tobacco products manufactured, imported or packaged on or before December 1, 2022, will display a new image and two new warnings. Read more

Core beliefs for a relationship growth mindset: Therapist offers tips

Relationships go through ups and downs. When we entangle emotionally with another human being which is built on mutual respect, dignity and most importantly love, it requires constant efforts and compromises to keep the spark alive. Read more

