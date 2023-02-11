Evening brief: No reports of Indian being trapped in quake-hit Turkey, says Envoy, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Are Indians trapped in earthquake-hit Turkey? Envoy gives rescue work updates

There are around 3,000 Indians present in Turkey currently and not many of them are in earthquake-affected areas, whereas many have moved out, Indian ambassador to Turkey Virander Paul said on Saturday.

Will fight 2024 Lok Sabha elections together: Tejashwi after meeting Soren

Following a meeting with Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren in Ranchi, Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said they will be fighting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together.

Railway minister posts pic of Vande Bharat train passing through Lonavala tunnel

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has shared a picture of the newly launched Vande Bharat Express train passing through a tunnel in Maharashtra's Lonavala.

Rohit, Jadeja, Ashwin the heroes as India maul Australia by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur

If the first five sessions of the first Test match in Nagpur was about India's superior individual quality over Australia's honest efforts, the last session of Day 2 and the entire Day 3 was a testimony to the gulf between the two sides in these conditions.

Kangana Ranaut is feeling bad for Nawazuddin Siddiqui amid his house row with wife: 'Kya badmashi hai?'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted to a recent video posted by actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife and film producer Aaliya Siddiqui in which the duo had a verbal spat.

10 common signs of reproductive issues in young people

Adolescence is an important stage for both girls and boys to understand their bodies and gain knowledge about the factors that can affect their reproductive health adversely.

Apple iPhone 15 might have C-type port. Can it be charged by an Android charger?

Apple is reportedly planning to shift its lightning charge port to USB C-type soon, with speculations rife about iPhone 15 being introduced with the big change.

