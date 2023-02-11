Apple iPhone 15 might have C-type port. Can it be charged by an Android charger?

Apple is reportedly planning to shift its lightning charge port to USB C-type soon, with speculations rife about iPhone 15 being introduced with the big change. However, many of us would be wondering if it means that an iPhone could be charged by an Android C-type charger. But this is not happening.



According to GSM Arena, Apple has designed its own USB-C type port for the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup, Live Hindustan reported. Apple might equip a custom integrated chip in the USB-C type port. It means that the non-Apple accessories not a part of ‘Made For iPhone’ programme cannot function. But the exact plan of the Cupertino giant is not known.



In June last year, the European Union agreed on a single charging port for mobile phones and tablets, dealing a severe blow to Apple which has a separate charging port. The European Commission had said the move will bring relief to the consumers and save their money.

In the past, Apple had warned that the proposal would hurt innovation and lead to a mountain of electronics waste. Over the years, iPhone and Android users had been complaining about having to switch between different chargers for their devices.



The European Commission said the single charger move could save 250 million Euros for the consumers, Reuters reported. Alex Saliba, the European Union lawmaker who was instrumental in steering the reform through the EU Assembly, said that the mobile phones and other devices sold after autumn 2024 will have to be compatible with a single charger.

The old chargers will not be removed, and the customers can continue to use older models.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON