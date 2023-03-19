Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Evening brief: On Amritpal Singh chase, Punjab Police says no lapse, and all the latest news

Evening brief: On Amritpal Singh chase, Punjab Police says no lapse, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Mar 19, 2023 04:57 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh.

Amritpal Singh was ahead, changed vehicles; no lapse in chase: Punjab Police

Amritpal Singh pulled a fast one on the Punjab Police and remains elusive as the chase to nab the radical Sikh leader is still on. Read more

Suryakumar's deja vu moment against Starc baffles Virat Kohli at non-striker's end in IND vs AUS 2nd ODI

Virat Kohli was nothing but a mere spectator when pace ace Mitchell Starc got the better of premier batter Suryakumar Yadav in the same over where he handed captain Rohit Sharma his marching orders. Watch here

Amritpal Singh's close aides sent to Assam jail - What CM Himanta Sarma said

Hours after four suspected close aides of Punjab’s pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh were brought to Assam's Dibrugarh jail, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that it is a “police-to-police cooperation”. Read more

Arbaaz Khan on ex-wife Malaika Arora and him getting trolled, people saying 'they are putting up an act'

In a recent interview, Arbaaz Khan spoke about him and ex-wife and Malaika Arora getting trolled by some, while getting love from others on social media for co-parenting son Arhaan Khan. Read more

‘Borderless nation…’: Nithyananda's press office answers questions on Kailasa

The press secretary of self-styled godman Nithyananda has answered several queries raised on Twitter about the 'United States of Kailasa country’. Read more

Man in skirt turns showstopper in Mumbai local

Shivam Bhardwaj has incorporated gender-neutral clothing and accessories into his wardrobe and flaunts his style on social media, which often grabs lakhs of eyeballs. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
india news latest news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP