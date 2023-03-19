‘#genderneutralfashion’: Man in skirt turns showstopper in Mumbai local

For a few years now, people have been promoting clothing that anyone can wear regardless of their gender. And Shivam Bhardwaj, a Mumbai-based content creator, is among them. He has incorporated gender-neutral clothing and accessories into his wardrobe to break down the traditional binary ideas of clothing. Not just this, he even flaunts his style on social media, which often grabs lakhs of eyeballs and responses from people. Some of Shivam’s videos are now gaining popularity on social media, especially Instagram. In the videos, Shivam can be seen in a skirt and walking inside Mumbai local, with his head held high. The image shows Shivam Bhardwaj doing a catwalk in skirts inside Mumbai local. (Instagram/@theguyinaskirt)

“Went like this to the most public place of Mumbai- MUMBAI LOCAL TRAIN,” wrote Shivam Bhardwaj while sharing a video of himself on Instagram. In it, he can be seen doing a catwalk in a black-coloured flowy skirt paired with black boots and sunglasses as people sitting inside Mumbai local stare at him. According to his Insta bio, he is “Sharma ji ka ladka who chose fashion over CA.”

In yet another video, Shivam carries an ethnic look. He paired a black coloured skirt with a kurta and can be seen confidently walking inside Mumbai local.

Both videos, since being shared on Instagram, have received lakhs of views. Additionally, they have received tons of likes and comments from netizens. The video received positive responses, with many saying that he ‘slayed’ the ‘ramp.’

Check the reactions right here:

“Once a slayer always a slayer. Period,” wrote an individual. Another added, “Oh ohhhh, models heating up the ramp, but look here!!! The train is on fire bruhhh!! Somebody call the fire engine..!!” A third wrote, “Slayed the house boots down.”