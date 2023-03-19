‘Borderless nation…’: Nithyananda's press office answers questions on Kailasa

The press secretary of self-styled godman Nithyananda has answered several queries raised on Twitter about the 'United States of Kailasa country’. On Friday, it had invited questions from registered media organisations who wished to know more about Kailasa. Representatives of the so-called "United States of Kailasa", founded by fugitive godman Nithyananda at the UN Human Rights office in Geneva. (File)

On being asked about the authenticity of Kailasa, the office claimed that it is a ‘revival of the ancient enlightened Hindu civilizational nation’. Founded as a ‘borderless, service-oriented nation’ similar to the Sovereign Order of Malta, Kailasa functions via multiple NGOs from around the world, recognized by the United Nations, it said. As per its website, the Sovereign Order of Malta is a lay religious order of the Catholic Church since 1113, officially recognised by the UN and has diplomatic relations with over 100 states despite holding no actual territory.

The office replied that Nithyananda’s ‘country’ works via several entities and NGOs, temples, and monasteries in various countries, when questioned about how the USK operates and whether people could visit the state.

Kailasa aims for global peace irrespective of gender, race, nationality, colour and caste with a vision of ’living enlightenment for all’ based on the principle of ‘oneness’, according to its official Twitter account.

The fugitive godman from Tamil Nadu, who has been in hiding since 2019, is wanted in India for multiple charges of rape and sexual assault. Responding to questions on the same, the secretary rejected all accusations and termed it false. It added that several eminent human rights activists had given a clean chit to Nithyananda through independent reports.

The office wrote, "The Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism was proven innocent by the California (USA) Court on April 4, 2013. The court ruled in favour of the SPH and fined the false victim nearly half a million dollars in fines.”

On Nithyananda being considered a fake guru, the representative replied, “The reviver of Kailasa, Jagatguru Mahasannidhanam (SPH) Sri Nithyananda Paramashivam has been formally initiated, trained, anointed by competent traditional Hindu authorities who have come in established legitimate Hindu lineages.” Citing the example of the Dalai Lama, it added that Nithyananda was also recognized at a young age as an incarnation as per Hinduism and that his teachings follow core ancient Hindu scriptures.

The USK had recently shot to the limelight after Ma Vijayapriya Nithyananda, identified as its permanent ambassador, represented Kailasa at a United Nation meeting in Geneva. On questions about how they got the chance to participate in the UN meeting, the press office explained, “On February 22, 2023 at the 84th session of the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) and on February 24, 2023 at a discussion regarding the General Comment on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and Sustainable Development at the United Nations in Geneva, a delegation of women from the United States of Kailasa presented a comprehensive report shedding light on the centuries of ethnocide of Hindu Women, Cultural Genocide of Female Monastic Orders, and disempowerment of women via false representation of Hinduism. We took this opportunity to be the voice for Hindu persecution and we touched briefly on the persecution of SPH and Kailasa by anti-Hindu forces."

According to the press secretary, the Vedas and the Agamas form Kailasa’s constitution. “The Bhagavad Gita is the preamble to the constitution of Kailasa. Dharma Shastras are the jurisprudence of Kailasa," it added.

After recent media reports surfaced about USK inking a ‘cultural partnership’ with over 30 American cities, the city of Newark in the US state of New Jersey said it revoked a “sister-city” agreement with the fictional country.

Responding to allegations of scam, the press office reiterated that they haven’t defrauded anyone nor are they ‘fiction’. “Organizations representing Kailasa, have established sister city relationships with many cities around the world to continue our humanitarian services and promote global peace through better understanding of diverse cultures. We are a legitimate organization established on the principles of Sanatana Hindu Dharma…”

Giving insights on the dressing style of Kailasa representatives, the office said that the hairstyle - Shiva jattas - has a significant effect on the nervous system, while the saree impacts feminine consciousness. The ‘authentic Hindu Vedagamic lifestyle’ is a nod to their commitment to gender empowerment and religious freedom, it wrote.

