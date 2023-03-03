Home / India News / Who is Vijayapriya Nithyananda, the Kailasa ‘representative’ at UN going viral?

Who is Vijayapriya Nithyananda, the Kailasa ‘representative’ at UN going viral?

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Mar 03, 2023 06:55 AM IST

Vijayapriya Nithyananda has issued a clarification on her statement against India at the United Nations and said Kailasa holds India in high regard. The UN said the delegation joined the public event as an NGO and their statements are irrelevant.

The photos and videos of a saffron-clad woman speaking at a public meeting of the United Nations in Geneva are going viral after fugitive godman Nithyananda who claimed to have created United States of Kailasa posted her photos and said Ma Vijayapriya Nithyananda represented Kailasa at the United Nations. In the photos and videos, Vijayapriya can be seen wearing a saffron saree complemented with rudraksha adorning her neck, maang-teeka on her forehead.

Kailasa diplomat Vijayapriya Nithyananda's photos at UN are going viral. Kailasa is rape-accused godman Nithyananda's virtual country.
Vijayapriya was leading the delegation in Geneva going by the photos posted by Kailasa on social media.

Who is Vijayapriya Nithyananda? 5 things to know about her

1. Vijayapriya Nithyananda is identified as the permanent ambassador of the United States of Kailasa in the United Nations.

2. According to reports, she lives in the US, studied Microbiology from Canada's University of Manitoba in 2014.

3. Vijayapriya is fluent in English, French, Creole and Pidgins, according to her Linkedin profile.

4. In Kailasa, which is Nithyananda's virtual Hindu country, Vijayapriya enjoys the status of a diplomat.

5. Vijayapriya has a tattoo of Nithyananda on her right arm, as seen in the photos and videos.

The other members of the delegation who attended the UN meeting were Kailasa saint Louis Chief Sona Kamat, Kailasa UK chief Nitya Atmadayaki, Kailasa France chief Nitya Venkatesananda and Kailasa Slovenian Ma Priyampara Nityananda. They put up a poster of Nithyananda at the meeting.

Vijayapriya Nithyananda's statement against India and clarification

In her statement at the UN, Vijayapriya said India has persecuted her guru Nithayananda. Later, Vijayapriya issued a clarification and said The United States of Kailasa holds India in high regard. "We urge the Indian government to take action against these anti-Hindu elements who continue to attack and incite violence against The SPH and KAILASA. It is important to note that these actions do not reflect the values or beliefs of the vast majority of the Indian population," Vijayapriya said in a video statement.

'Irrelevant', says UN

The UN human rights office Thursday said any submissions made by representatives of the so-called "United States of Kailasa (USK)", founded by Indian fugitive Nithyananda, at its public meetings in Geneva last week were "irrelevant" and will not be considered in the final outcome drafts.

The UN clarified that the delegation joined the public event as an NGO.

Accused of rape, Nithyananda, a self-styled godman from Tamil Nadu, fled India in 2018 after two of his disciples were arrested on charges of kidnapping

