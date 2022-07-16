Evening brief: Sri Lankan minister says India only country to give credit line on fuel aid, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

On fuel aid, Sri Lankan minister says ‘India only country to give credit line’

Sri Lanka's power and energy minister Kanchana Wijesekera said Saturday the government had requested several countries to send fuel as the island nation grapples with political unrest and massive protests spurred by its worst economic crisis. Read more

Delhi: MCD suspends 2 engineers after Alipur wall collapse, orders inquiry

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has suspended two engineers pending inquiry after the wall collapse incident in Outer Delhi’s Alipur that claimed five lives on Friday, said an MCD statement issued on Saturday. Read more

Virat Kohli posts cryptic one-word tweet with apt picture amid severe criticism over form; sends Twitter into meltdown

Former India captain Virat Kohli is enduring a rough patch with the bat over the past few months. There have been growing concerns over Kohli's form significantly after his repeated failures in England; in five innings across different formats, the Indian batter has failed to cross the 20-run mark. Read more

Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan's losses feel personal: '5 saal se film nahi aayi hai but...'

Taapsee Pannu called actor Shah Rukh Khan a 'superstar' adding that his victories, as well as loss, are personal, which is actual stardom. In a recent interview, the actor said that she told Shah Rukh that he is 'the benchmark' for 'every outsider' starting their journey in the Hindi film industry. She also spoke about how success and failure affect her now. Read more

5 yoga asanas for acidity: Malaika Arora’s trainer shares tips

Acidity is a common issue faced by many of us. The cause of acidity is primarily the production of a large amount of acid by the gastric glands, which is more than that is needed for the digestion process. Read more

Viral: UP students cry inconsolably at teacher’s farewell;Netizens get emotional

The video of students crying inconsolably at the farewell of their favourite teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli has gone viral. The students cry their eyes out after their beloved teacher, Shivendra Baghel, bid goodbye as he was transferred to another school. Watch more

