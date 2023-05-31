Evening brief: Owaisi's fresh salvo at Modi for inviting ‘seers’ to Parliament event; and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
‘He is the PM of 130 crore people’: Owaisi's jab on new parliament inauguration
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inviting seers for the inauguration of parliament complex. Read more
Tami Nadu CM requests Centre to resume Chennai-Tokyo direct flight
Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin, who is returning home on Wednesday from his 9-day trip to Singapore and Japan, requested Centre to reintroduce the direct flight connectivity between Tokyo and Chennai and to increase the number of flights between Singapore and Madurai. Read more
10 years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Why Naina and her story deserve your attention more than Bunny
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani completes a decade since its release today. If that reminder takes you back to the time when the film released and you watched it with your friends in a theatre..Read more
Web Stories | 5 Best Anti-Ageing Fruits For Glowing Skin
World No-Tobacco Day 2023: Tips to manage smoking addiction amid stressful work life
Addictions, whether to substances like tobacco, alcohol and drugs or to behaviours like excessive internet use, are seldom healthy and are capable of altering a person's character and binding them in a detrimental cycle that doesn't let them lead a healthy and fulfilling life. Read more
'No doubt it was a huge blunder': Anil Kumble's severe dig at Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri over Ambati Rayudu treatment
It was the perfect fairytale for Ambati Rayudu, who ended his IPL career by lifting a sixth title – third for Chennai Super Kings. Rayudu, one of the true workhorses in Indian cricket, is believed to have underachieved as far as his India career is concerned. Read more