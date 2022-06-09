Evening brief: Police to push minors accused in hyd gangrape as 'adults' for maximum punishment, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Hyderabad gang rape: Police to push for trying five minor accused as adults to ensure 'maximum punishment'

The Hyderabad Police will push for five accused in the Jubilee Hills minor gang rape case to be tried as adults in order to “ensure maximum punishment”, news agency ANI quoted police commissioner CV Anand. Read more

Climate crisis likely to impact India’s renewable energy potential: Research

The climate crisis is likely to impact India’s renewable energy potential, a research paper published in Current Science journal on Thursday warned. Read more

Presidential election 2022: Voting, result and other dates | Key takeaways

The elections to select the next President will take place on July 18 and the counting of votes, if needed, on July 21, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Thursday. Read more

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's first official wedding pics out: Take a peek inside their fairytale-style ceremony

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has shared the first pictures from his wedding with actor Nayanthara. The two got married at the Sheraton Grand, Mahabalipuram in presence of friends and family. In attendance were stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Suriya and others. Read more

Nehra's crucial advice for Dravid and co.: 'It'd be better if Hardik plays without constant pressure of bowling 4 overs'

Team India will return to action later tonight when the side takes on South Africa in the first T20I of the five-match series in Delhi. The series sees a return of India's star wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, as well as all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the shortest format. Read more

Toddler tells his newborn sister he loves her in the cutest way. Watch

A post about a sweet interaction between a kid and his little sister has left people smiling. A video also shows the moment he first met his sister and it has won people’s hearts since being posted on Instagram. Read more

Should you eat or avoid eggs in summer? A nutritionist answers

Eggs are a popular breakfast choice considering it has a variety of nutrients from protein, vitamins to minerals and are even helpful in managing blood sugar levels apart from keeping you full for long. Read more

