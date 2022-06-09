Should you eat or avoid eggs in summer? A nutritionist answers

Eggs are a popular breakfast choice considering it has a variety of nutrients from protein, vitamins to minerals and are even helpful in managing blood sugar levels apart from keeping you full for long. Eggs are a storehouse of high quality protein, vitamin B2 (riboflavin), vitamin B12, vitamin D, selenium and iodine, vitamin A and a many of the other B vitamins including folate, biotin, pantothenic acid and choline, and other essential minerals and trace elements, including phosphorus. (Also read: World Egg Day: Know the health benefits of eating eggs every day)

There are many myths associated with eggs and one of them is that we should not eat them in summer as they are hot in nature and may do more harm than good to our body. Some people also blame eggs for causing acne and stomach ailments.

Nutritionist Nicky Sagar says eggs are the superfood and they have been part of our diet since a very long time. They are consumed on the daily basis all over the world.

She says it is a myth that eggs should be avoided in the summer heat because of hot nature.

"As we already know that some foods are cold in nature while some are hot. But this doesn’t mean that particular food should be consumed in particular season, that also goes for eggs but it is always necessary to keep in our mind that we should consume eggs in moderate amounts no matter whatever the season," says Nicky Sagar.

Here are reasons to say 'yes' to eggs in summer as per Nicky.

• Eggs help us to cope up with summer heat as they are rich in many nutrients which are essential for our body during all seasons for our overall health.

• Eggs maintain the fluid balance in our body which is very essential during summer, as there are very high chances of dehydration and electrolytic imbalance.

• Eggs keep our energy levels always high which can prevent fatigue and weakness keeping our stamina to the upmost. Fatigue and weakness is highly common during summer.

• Eggs have High-Density Lipoprotein. They provide good cholesterol and also help us in boosting our heart health, keeping all the heart related disorders away.

• Eggs contains vitamin A, which is beneficial for our eye health. Keeping our eyes healthy. Egg yolks contain high quantity of lutein and zeaxanthin, they contain high quantity of antioxidants which are necessary for eye health.

• Egg contains protein and other helpful amino acids which help us to keep check on our weight which helps in weight management, it also increase muscle mass which increases our stamina, also helps to lower blood pressure and it also keeps our bones to stay strong.

• Eggs for breakfast may keep us feeling fuller for long time interval during travelling and office works. Omelette for breakfast or a hard-boiled egg as a snack, eggs can help us to stay satisfied after or between meals.

How many eggs should we eat in summer season?

Warning about the side effects of overeating eggs, the nutritionist says that they should be consumed in the correct and required proportions and quantities.

"As it is already clear that eggs have a tendency to produce heat, eating too many eggs will lead to issues with the bowel and also the digestive system. So, it is advisable to limit our egg-intake to up to 2 eggs per day, which is considered safe and healthy. Also, we need to couple it with lots of water, fluids and fruits in our diet. Which will ensure consumption of important nutrients that eggs are rich in to stay healthy in summers," concludes Nicky Sagar.

