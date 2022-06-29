Evening brief: Promotion for cops who nabbed Udaipur killing accused, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Out-of-term promotion' for 5 cops who nabbed Udaipur killing accused

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Five Rajasthan police officers involved in the arrest of two men accused of the brutal murder of a tailor in Udaipur will be given 'out-of-term' promotions, chief minister Ashok Gehlot said Wednesday afternoon after a meeting to review the law-and-order situation in the state. Read more

India successfully tests high-speed expendable aerial target Abhyas

Defence minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO and the Indian armed forces for the successful trial and said that the development of this system woud meet the requirements of aerial targets for the armed forces, a press release stated. Read more

Karnataka: 25-year-old gambling addict lands in jail after fake abduction story

25-year-old Udupi man picked up from a Goa casino and sent to jail after he faked his own abduction to extort ₹5 lakh from his parents for his gambling addiction, news agency PTI reported. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ms Marvel episode 4: With Farhan Akhtar, Pasoori, and auto rickshaw chase through Karachi streets, Marvel goes full desi

Spoilers for Ms Marvel episode 4 ahead: The Disney+ show shifts its narrative to Karachi and includes Farhan Akhtar's much-awaited MCU debut. Read more

Volkswagen India starts mega delivery programs for Virtus, 2000 cars delivered

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced the rollout of its 'Big by delivery, mega delivery program across the country. The company has announced that it has received a 'phenomenal response' which has led to deliveries of over 2,000 units of the Volkswagen Virtus across India through this program. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail