Evening brief: Rahul Gandhi promises Gig workers act in T’gana, protest against ‘The Kerala Story’ at IFFI; more news

Rahul Gandhi engaged with various workers in Hyderabad, pledging to implement a Gig Workers Act in Telangana, inspired by Rajasthan's 2023 law. He vowed to grant ₹12,000 to each auto driver, reduce pending challans by 50%, and establish a single-permit policy if Congress wins in the upcoming assembly elections. Highlighting Rajasthan's law as groundbreaking, Gandhi assured consultation with workers for a similar act in Telangana. Gig workers expressed concerns about petrol prices, lack of insurance and provident fund, and lengthy working hours. Gandhi empathized, describing their plight as "21st-century slavery" where companies benefit while workers bear risks. Sanitation workers raised issues of medical insurance, job permanency, and unfulfilled promises from the current government. The voting in Telangana is set for November 30. Dig deeper

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and other leaders during a roadshow ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections, at Malkajgiri in Hyderabad, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (PTI)

Two Kerala delegates, Sreenath and Archana Ravi, were detained and barred from the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa for protesting the screening of 'The Kerala Story.' They distributed pamphlets, held placards, and sought a dialogue with the film's director, Sudipto Sen, criticizing the movie for allegedly maligning Kerala's cultural diversity and the peaceful Muslim community. The Entertainment Society of Goa filed a complaint leading to their detainment, subsequent questioning at the police station, and surrender of delegate passes. The protestors accused IFFI of showcasing a "false propaganda movie." Sen defended the film on the red carpet, urging them to watch it before passing judgment. IFFI has seen protests in the past, and controversies persist, reminiscent of the criticism faced in 2022 over 'The Kashmir Files.' Dig deeper

The Latest News

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee sends team to Uttarkashi to help evacuation of Bengal workers trapped in Silkyara tunnel Dig dipper

Pro-people orders alone can’t ensure access to justice, says CJI Chandrachud Dig deeper

India News

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech inks MoU with Sydney University for vaccine research Dig deeper

Ashok Gehlot confident of Congress win in 5 poll-bound states Dig deeper

Global Matters

Government employees can be stopped from wearing hijab at work, EU court says Dig deeper

More Palestinians at risk of death from disease than bombings, warns WHO Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

In a dramatic turn of events, Mansoor Ali Khan, who recently apologised to actor Trisha Krishnan for misogynistic remarks, now plans to sue her. Speaking to CNN News18, Mansoor expressed his intent to file a defamation case, calling his apology the "biggest joke." The All Women Police Station in Chennai had earlier issued a summon to Mansoor for alleged derogatory remarks, leading to legal actions. Trisha, unfazed, responded to Mansoor's apology with grace. The National Commission for Women also took notice, directing the Tamil Nadu police to register a case. The ongoing saga unfolds amidst controversy and legal proceedings. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Dr. Karishma Kagodu, a board-certified plastic surgeon, suggests five cosmetic solutions for women navigating post-pregnancy body changes. Addressing concerns like loose skin and sagging breasts, procedures include Tummy Tuck (Abdominoplasty) to tighten and contour the abdomen, Breast Augmentation and Lift to restore breast volume and shape, Liposuction for targeted fat removal, Non-surgical Skin Tightening using radiofrequency or laser therapy, and Medifacials and Laser Carbon Peel for skin rejuvenation. Dr. Kagodu emphasizes individualized approaches based on unique goals and postpartum experiences, offering a range of options to help mothers regain confidence and embrace their transformed selves. Dig deeper

