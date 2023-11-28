Bharat Biotech inks MoU with Sydney University for vaccine research

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech on Tuesday announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with University of Sydney Infectious Diseases Institute to advance vaccine research initiatives, strengthen academic-industry partnerships, and augment global efforts to combat infectious diseases. The MoU will help to advance vaccine research initiatives. (Bharat Biotech)

The collaboration aims to build strong sectoral and cross-organisational collaborations to design novel methodologies to tackle future epidemics and infectious diseases, said Bharat Biotech in a statement, adding, the collaboration will also leverage academia-industry strengths for advancing the science of vaccines and biotherapeutics.

Also Read: 3 lakh intranasal Covid vaccine doses sent to hospitals: Bharat Biotech

“This agreement reflects our ethos to facilitate collaborative research, foster innovation, and further advance the science vaccine technology. Mutually, we are excited about the new opportunities to strengthen our shared vision, leverage the prowess of education, research capabilities to help build a healthier universe and improve people’s lives by developing safer vaccine platforms. Most importantly, build the talent of young scientists with a passion to innovate,” said Krishna Ella, executive chairman, Bharat Biotech.

India continues to make significant research and development investments to develop a roadmap for the design and delivery of vaccine development for a future pandemic.

“Positioning Sydney ID on a global scale to drive innovation and highlight our expertise in the development of new vaccines and biotherapeutics is paramount. The reputational and societal impacts of developing novel vaccines to eradicate human and animal diseases that are safe, affordable, and effective cannot be overstated. Together with Bharat Biotech International Limited, we aim to make a lasting impact on global health,” said Jamie Triccas, deputy director, Sydney Infectious Diseases Institute.