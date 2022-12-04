Evening brief: Rahul Gandhi says media used to praise him in his early days in politics, and all the latest news

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Dec 04, 2022 04:56 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with people during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Madhya Pradesh.(Congress Twitter)
ByHT News Desk

'They used to do wah, wah for me 24 hours, remember?' Rahul Gandhi on his image in media

When Rahul Gandhi joined politics, the media of the country continued praising him for at least 5-6 years but something changed after that, Rahul Gandhi said in a recent video released by the Cong…read more.

‘Lift stay on law banning forced conversion’: Gujarat govt tells SC

The Gujarat government has approached the Supreme Court to lift the stay operating against its law banning forced conversions in the state. In a response filed by the Gujarat government to a PIL seeking a…read more.

Russian official wanted to use dogs as suicide bombers in Ukraine: Report

To treat the homeless animal problem in Russia, Viktor Makarov, deputy for the communist party in Oryol, suggested using homeless dogs as suicide bombers to "blow up tanks" in Ukraine, Newsweek…read more.

'Core has to play all ODIs. No rest if you want to win WC': Gavaskar's stern message to Team India on taking breaks

Team India have already begun their preparation for the ODI World Cup slated to happen next year at home. India lost the three-match series in New Zealand where rain had played spoilsport throughout…read more.

Rana Daggubati slams ‘worst’ airline Indigo on Twitter: 'Missing luggage, clueless flight times'

Actor Rana Daggubati took to his Twitter handle and criticised Indigo Airlines in multiple posts. Sharing a gif image of the airline's company, he wrote, “India’s worst airline experience ever @IndiGo6E !!…read more.

Omicron: 7 important tips to prevent Covid infection in winter season

Covid-19 pandemic is far from over and one needs to be especially cautious in winters as it's the season of viral infections including influenza and Covid. Amid pandemic turning less aggressive and people dropping…read more.

Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar’s BTS video from MasterChef India is hilarious. Watch

MasterChef India is set to come back for another season on January 2, 2023. With Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Garima Arora as judges, the Indian chapter of the famous show franchise will look for an…read more.

russia ukraine crisis omicron gujarat
