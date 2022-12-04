Home / Cricket / 'Core has to play all ODIs. No rest if you want to win WC': Gavaskar's stern message to Team India on taking breaks

cricket
Published on Dec 04, 2022 04:19 PM IST

Before the start of the Bangladesh ODI series, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar sent out a stern message of the Indian side on taking breaks.

Rohit Sharma; Sunil Gavaskar(AP/File)
Team India have already begun their preparation for the ODI World Cup slated to happen next year at home. India lost the three-match series in New Zealand where rain had played spoilsport throughout. But the big-name players are back again in the line-up for the series in Bangladesh with captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli all part of the playing XI for the opener in Mirpur. But before the start of the series, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar sent out a stern message of the Indian side on taking breaks. (India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st ODI)

One of the major criticisms after India's failure to grab the T20 World Cup trophy last month in Australia pertained to the breaks that most players had taken throughout the build-up, including the likes of Kohli and Rohit.

Hence before the start of the series on Sunday, where both the senior players returned to the squad, Gavaskar warned the Indian team of taking further breaks as they gear up for the 2023 World Cup. He feels that India need their core side to play all the available matches before the tournament kicks off nine months later at home.

“I hope there is not too much chopping and changing. I also hope there is not too much of giving a break now. Then the combination takes a long time to gel when you come into the World Cup. And then in World Cup, there is no matches where you can afford to lose. So it is very important that the core plays all matches. Yes there will be an odd player coming in somewhere when you need an extra bowler or a batter. But the core has to play every single one-day game. No rest. You are playing for India. No rest. You want to win the World Cup. And for that, you need that combination to be absolutely gelling every single game,” he said.

