Rana Daggubati slams ‘worst’ airline Indigo on Twitter: 'Missing luggage, clueless flight times'

Actor Rana Daggubati took to his Twitter handle and criticised Indigo Airlines in multiple posts. Sharing a gif image of the airline's company, he wrote, “India’s worst airline experience ever @IndiGo6E !! Clueless with flight times…Missing luggage not tracked…staff has no clue can it be any shittier!!” Also read: Rana Naidu teaser: Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati create mayhem together in this desi Ray Donovan adaptation

The actor didn't let the matter slide easily. He continued to take a dig at the airline with his sarcastic replies to the brand. He retweeted a post from the said company which read, “Our engineers who ensure safe & hassle-free flights daily and non-stop.” He responded, “Maybe engineers are good staff is clueless !! You might need to do smthing proper.” To another post, he responded, “More Paradise lost than found.”

Rana Daggubati in Twitter.

In yet another promotional post, Rana wrote, “Note with this sale flights might not land or take off on anytime schedule!! - you’re luggage they’ll have no clue about.” It appears that the actor recently faced huge problems while flying with the airline. The company is yet to respond to the matter.

While it’s not known where the incident took place with Rana Daggubati, he recently visited Goa for the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI). At the event, he was quoted by news agency ANI, “Film festivals become an ecosystem for independent films. Festivals become that real bridge for independent voices to showcase themselves. It feels great to be in Goa.”

Besides him, the closing ceremony of IFFI was also attended by celebrities like Asha Parekh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta, Anand Rai and others.

Rana Daggubati was last seen in Telugu movie, Bheemla Nayak, with Pawan Kalyan. It was the remake of Malayalam flick, Ayyapanum Koshiyum. Rana will be next seen in Rana Naidu, which will release on Netflix.

