Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Evening brief: Raids on Madhya Pradesh official find luxury cars, bungalow worth crores, and all the latest news

Evening brief: Raids on Madhya Pradesh official find luxury cars, bungalow worth crores, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
May 12, 2023 05:01 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

30-lakh TV, luxury cars, bungalow found in raids on Madhya Pradesh official: Report

A team of the Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta was taken by surprise after it found that Hema Meena, an assistant engineer in-charge (contract) at the state police housing corporation, has acquired properties worth 332 per cent more than her income, despite earning a monthly salary of only 30,000, Live Hindustan reported. Read more

BTS to launch memoir Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS in July

BTS is all set to release a memoir on July 9, confirmed its US publisher. The book will be titled ‘Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS,’ and will launch in South Korea and the United States. It is co-written by South Korean journalist Kang Myeong Seok and members of BTS, according to the publisher. Read more

'Jaiswal should've been selected as KL Rahul's replacement for WTC final': Ex-England captain Vaughan's bold claim

With KL Rahul getting ruled out of IPL 2023 due to an injury midway through the season, the Lucknow Super Giants captain has been replaced by Ishan Kishan for the upcoming World Test Championship final clash vs Australia. The WTC final is scheduled to take place next month at The Oval in London. Read more

Mother's Day 2023: Self-care tips for working moms to prevent burnout

Ticking one item after the other off their daily to-do lists, mothers often struggle with taking out time for rest and rejuvenation. In case of working mothers, the challenges could be even more as their days are long and tedious. Read more

Woman changes outfit mid-dance, stuns people with her performance. Watch

Dance videos are captivating to watch. They are entertaining, and at times it, may even prompt you to groove. Recently, a dance video that has captured the attention of many shows a woman doing two different forms of dance on a stage. But what really stunned people was her outfit change in between the songs. Read more

Five health benefits of lychees

Lychee is a sweet and juicy summer fruit that has amazing health benefits. Here are some of them. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
bungalow luxury cars madhya pradesh bts ipl raid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP