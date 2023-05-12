Home / Trending / Woman changes outfit mid-dance, stuns people with her performance. Watch

Woman changes outfit mid-dance, stuns people with her performance. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
May 12, 2023 03:50 PM IST

A dance video that has captured the attention of many shows a woman doing two different forms of dance on a stage. She also changes her outfit mid-dance.

Dance videos are captivating to watch. They are entertaining, and at times it, may even prompt you to groove. Recently, a dance video that has captured the attention of many shows a woman doing two different forms of dance on a stage. But what really stunned people was her outfit change in between the songs.

Woman changes outfit mid dance.(Instagram/@Dr. Shreya Jadhav)
Woman changes outfit mid dance.(Instagram/@Dr. Shreya Jadhav)

Also Read: Woman shows killer dance moves to Lazy Lamhe, netizens say they are ‘obsessed’

Dr. Shreya Jadhav shared this video on her Instagram. In the clip, you can see her wearing a long skirt and top as she does semiclassical on the song Aaja Nachle. Then, when the song changes to Garmi, she removes her long skirt and appears in red pants. In the post's caption, she wrote, "Maybe not the BEST but it's International dance day, and I had too much fun on stage that day. Also, I know it's semiclassical and not proper classical. It's just what a lot of people asked me that day, so chilllllll."

Watch the video below:

This post was shared on April 29. Since being posted, it has been liked over 30,000 times. Many have also shared comments on the video.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "A perfect example of being a dancer. A dancer can do everything. Just need music." A second added, "Love love this." A third posted, "You go, girl." "You are a treat to watch," expressed a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dance dance video it's viral + 1 more
dance dance video it's viral
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out