Woman changes outfit mid-dance, stuns people with her performance. Watch

Dance videos are captivating to watch. They are entertaining, and at times it, may even prompt you to groove. Recently, a dance video that has captured the attention of many shows a woman doing two different forms of dance on a stage. But what really stunned people was her outfit change in between the songs. Woman changes outfit mid dance.(Instagram/@Dr. Shreya Jadhav)

Dr. Shreya Jadhav shared this video on her Instagram. In the clip, you can see her wearing a long skirt and top as she does semiclassical on the song Aaja Nachle. Then, when the song changes to Garmi, she removes her long skirt and appears in red pants. In the post's caption, she wrote, "Maybe not the BEST but it's International dance day, and I had too much fun on stage that day. Also, I know it's semiclassical and not proper classical. It's just what a lot of people asked me that day, so chilllllll."

This post was shared on April 29. Since being posted, it has been liked over 30,000 times. Many have also shared comments on the video.

An individual wrote, "A perfect example of being a dancer. A dancer can do everything. Just need music." A second added, "Love love this." A third posted, "You go, girl." "You are a treat to watch," expressed a fourth.