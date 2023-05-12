30-lakh TV, luxury cars, bungalow found in raids on Madhya Pradesh official: Report

A team of the Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta was taken by surprise after it found that Hema Meena, an assistant engineer in-charge (contract) at the state police housing corporation, has acquired properties worth 332 per cent more than her income, despite earning a monthly salary of only ₹30,000, Live Hindustan reported. The Lokayukta conducted raids on Hema Meena's residence, farmhouse, and office, resulting in the identification of assets worth approximately ₹ 7 crore.

Additionally, reports suggest that the Lokayukta team found a television worth ₹30 lakh at the home of the sub-engineer. Additionally, 20 cars, including luxury ones, were discovered parked at her bungalow.

Not only this, it has been found that during her 13 years of service, Meena's luxurious farmhouse contained 70 to 80 cows.

The Lokayukta team carried out raids in Bhopal, Vidisha, and Raisen, targeting Meena. The raid came after a complaint regarding disproportionate assets was lodged against her in 2020.

Moreover, she reportedly uses a walkie-talkie to communicate with the staff at her residence, and a jammer has been installed there as well. The investigation revealed that her house was constructed at a cost of ₹1 crore, registered under her father's name, Ramswaroop Meena.

Meena also managed to purchase 20,000 square feet of land in Bilkhiriya village. A case has been filed against Meena under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A report by NDTV claimed that on Thursday, a team from the Lokayukta Special Police Establishment (SPE), entered Meena's bungalow under the guise of repairing solar panels.

